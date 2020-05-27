COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Coming to DuPage County Fairgrounds

DuPage County Fairgrounds will soon be host to a state-run COVID-19 drive-thru testing site.

Site Location

At the latest county board meeting Chairman Dan Cronin announced the county has reached an agreement with the state to form a partnership to develop a COVID-19 testing site in the county.

“I’m asking county staff to work with the relevant Illinois officials to set up this location, which we currently have pegged for the DuPage County Fairgrounds,” said Cronin.

Additional Information

The testing site has a tentative start date of June 4 and will operate for up to 12 weeks.

“Our primary goal is to begin by performing 200-250 tests per day,” said Cronin. “We’d like to ramp that up… We’ll be pushing and advocating to increase those numbers.”

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will operate five days a week.

Cronin said more information about the testing site will be provided in the future.

