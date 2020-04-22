COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing at Outlet Mall In Aurora

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced today the addition of two state run drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites, including one at Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora.

The site off of Interstate 88 and Farnsworth Road will be able to take up to 600 specimens a day. The other site will be in Rockford and will open up on Friday.

Who Can Get Tested?

Both sites are available to anyone who has COVID-19 like symptoms. Community members who want a test can get one even without a doctor’s order according to Pritzker.

“We need to make testing more available, and convenient to more people,” said Pritzker.

Testing at the outlet mall is free.

Other Drive-Thru Sites

Pritzker said the testing sites are key in combating COVID-19, and are vital to getting back to normal.

There are now a total of five state-run testing drive-thru sites. The other three are in Markham, Bloomington, and Harwood Heights.

The five COVID-19 drive-thru sites combined will be able to run 2,900 tests a day.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

Image courtesy of Simon Property Group

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!