COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing at Outlet Mall In Aurora

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced today the addition of two state run drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites, including one at Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora.
The site off of Interstate 88 and Farnsworth Road will be able to take up to 600 specimens a day. The other site will be in Rockford and will open up on Friday.
Who Can Get Tested?
Both sites are available to anyone who has COVID-19 like symptoms. Community members who want a test can get one even without a doctor’s order according to Pritzker.
“We need to make testing more available, and convenient to more people,” said Pritzker.
Testing at the outlet mall is free.
Other Drive-Thru Sites
Pritzker said the testing sites are key in combating COVID-19, and are vital to getting back to normal.
There are now a total of five state-run testing drive-thru sites. The other three are in Markham, Bloomington, and Harwood Heights.
The five COVID-19 drive-thru sites combined will be able to run 2,900 tests a day.
Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.
Image courtesy of Simon Property Group
