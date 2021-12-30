COVID-19 Cases Surge In Naperville And At Edward Hospital

COVID-19 cases have climbed to an all time high in Naperville. The city’s COVID-19 dashboard reports 2,798 active cases as of December 29. That’s an increase of over 1,200 cases within the last week.

Edward’s Numbers Climb

Edward Hospital in Naperville is currently treating 94 inpatients with confirmed COVID-19 cases. That’s just three less than its highest number reported during the entire pandemic, which was 97, on November 13, 2020. Of those currently being treated, 54 are not vaccinated. 22 are vaccinated breakthrough cases, and four are partially vaccinated. Vaccination data was not yet available for the remaining cases.

Rolling Positivity Increase

The seven-day rolling average positivity level for Will County was at 15% as of December 26, a rise of almost 6 points from the previous week, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). DuPage County’s rolling positivity level was at 12.9% as of that same day. That’s a rise of just over 5% from the week before.

Omicron Variant

DuPage County health officials announced this week that the first cases of the Omicron variant had been reported in the county, with 16 total found. Though that variant is highly contagious, medical experts say it appears to be less severe than other strains. But to slow transmission of all variants, preventative measures are encouraged.

“We want to remind residents that we have the tools to stop the spread of these highly contagious variants,” said DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) Executive Director Karen Ayala in a press release. “Tools such as COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster shots, wearing a high-quality face mask, maintaining 6-feet distance from others, getting tested when you have symptoms or before you gather, and increasing the flow of fresh air in indoor spaces.”

New Visitor Restrictions

Edward Hospital, in line with updated Edward-Elmhurst Health policies, has changed its visitor policy in light of the recent rise of COVID-19 cases. Routine visitors are no longer allowed in any Edward-Elmhurst Health hospitals until further notice. Adult patients visiting Edward-Elmhurst Health facilities for an appointment are asked to come alone. Additionally, all public areas of the health facilities’ buildings, including cafes, gift shops and waiting rooms, will be closed to patients and approved Care Partners. There are some exceptions for specific patient populations. A full list of current visitor policies can be found on the Edward-Elmhurst Health website.

CDC Updated Quarantine Recommendations

Amidst the surge in cases across the nation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has changed its quarantine recommendations. The group now recommends isolating for five days rather than 10 for those who test positive for COVID-19. After those five days, if the person who tested positive is asymptomatic, they may then leave home as long as they mask up for five days when out in public. The DCHD released a statement supporting these new recommendations, though noting that they are awaiting further clarification from IDPH on its implementation in specific settings.

DCHD notes that anyone asymptomatic who is exposed to COVID-19 is recommended to test five days after exposure.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

