Country Star Brett Eldredge To Perform At Ribfest

Country music star Brett Eldredge will perform at the Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest this summer.

The chart-topping country artist is the first headliner to be announced for the festival. Known for songs like “Don’t Ya” and “Beat of the Music,” the Paris, Illinois native will take the stage at Ribfest on Sunday, June 19.

“We’re thrilled to bring back country music to Ribfest and to punctuate it with such a superstar as Brett Eldredge,” said Bev Schafman, chair for 2022 Ribfest in a press release. “New stars, new location, new dates, what could be more exciting? This is going to be a great day to hear country music!”

New Home For Festival

This year the festival will make its home at the DuPage County Event Center and Fairgrounds over Father’s Day weekend. Ribfest had been a longtime staple in Naperville, getting its start on Rotary Hill in 1988, and then moving to Knoch Knolls Park. But due to construction planned at the park, the festival had to find a new home after 2019.

Organizers worked out a deal with Romeoville that would have the fest shift to that town’s Deer Crossing Park. But once the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, those plans needed to be scrapped. After two years of cancelling the event, organizers relocated the festival for 2022 to the DuPage County Fairgrounds.

New Dates Too

The other new shift for the event is the dates. In recent years, the festival had been held over Fourth of July weekend. But this time around, Ribfest will be held from June 17 through June 20. It will have all the regular favorites: a carnival, a family fun area, exhibits and of course, ribs – with no entry fee for those sections. There will also be an entertainment site for premium artists’ performances, which will require a ticket purchase. VIP tickets will also return, and will give access to upgraded bathrooms, closer parking, a private entrance and better seating and views to the stage.

Charitable Event

Ribfest acts as a major fundraiser for the Exchange Club of Naperville, with proceeds donated back to the community to local charities, particularly agencies focused on eliminating child abuse and domestic violence, along with community service. NCTV17 is one of the recipients.

Further information on the event, ticket sales, and new artist listings can be found on the Ribfest website, as more details are nailed down.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

photo courtesy: @bretteldredge, Twitter

