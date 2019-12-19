Council Updates Naperville Mission Statement

Posted on December 19, 2019

In response to recent incidents of racism, Naperville City Council made a change to the city’s mission statement.

New Mission Statement

The new statement will read:

“To provide services that ensure a high quality of life, sound fiscal management, and a dynamic business environment, while creating an inclusive community that values diversity.”

Why Change It Now?

Council felt including language around diversity and inclusion would send a message that the city is serious about addressing these incidents.

“We’re talking it and we’re putting it into words, so the next step is what are we doing about it? You need to be thinking, what are we going to do to show that we’re meeting these types of things, so it’s not just a bunch of words on the paper?” said Councilman Dr. Benny White.

Though one speaker asked the item to be tabled so the public could provide input, some on the dais felt making the change now was important.

“If we wait too long, my fear is I don’t want it to be seen that we’re not addressing it with the speed and the seriousness that we should be,” said Councilman Patrick Kelly.

Council unanimously agreed on the change by a vote of 8-0.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories

THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, CONSIDER DONATING $17 FOR 17

Through the power of television, NCTV17 captures the spirit, character and experience of Naperville and keeps residents informed and connected to each other and their community.

cat2array(64) { [0]=> int(13759) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(11961) [8]=> int(12127) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11111) [16]=> int(12126) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(6957) [23]=> int(12128) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(4101) [32]=> int(12129) [33]=> int(13) [34]=> int(19) [35]=> int(24) [36]=> int(27) [37]=> int(28) [38]=> int(36) [39]=> int(2663) [40]=> int(13588) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(1714) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1233) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1232) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(42) [62]=> int(4) [63]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Authors Revealed
  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409