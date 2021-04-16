Council to Discuss Dangerous Driving, Naper Commons Proposal

At the next Naperville City Council meeting on April 20, 2021, the group will discuss strategies to address street racing and vehicles fleeing from police and the proposed Naper Commons housing development on the former Nokia campus.

Dangerous Vehicle Strategies

At the April 6 meeting, members of the public brought up the issue of loud, dangerous driving during Public Forum. Council and Police Chief Bob Marshall expanded on the issue during New Business, stating that there have been a significant increase in street racing and vehicles fleeing from police traffic stops. Marshall said there have been reports in various parts of the city, but especially on Aurora Avenue, Downtown Naperville, and in parking decks.

Police have already begun addressing the issue in problem areas by increasing police presence, conducting speed data, and coordinating with neighboring jurisdictions.

City staff will offer more mitigation tactics at the meeting, including installing speed bumps or close certain streets downtown, installing license plate reader technology in certain problem areas, using gates to enter the top level of parking decks, and installing speed cameras.

Naper Commons

The proposed Naper Commons residential development by Pulte Homes will also come before council with positive recommendations from both the Planning and Zoning Commission and city staff.

The PZC unanimously approved the proposed development on March 17, which would bring 227 residential units to the property. That positive vote was despite concerns raised by the public and initial concerns from the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County due to the development’s proximity to Herrick Lake Forest Preserve and Danada Forest Preserve. The forest preserve district later withdrew its opposition after changes were made.

The public’s concerns involved the density of the project. An online petition collected more than 8,000 signatures in opposition to the development, saying the added homes would interrupt traffic and the plants and wildlife in the forest preserves.

City Council will discuss the project in the Ordinances and Resolutions part of the agenda.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.