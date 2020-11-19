Council Discusses Potential Conflicts of Interest Ordinance

Posted on November 19, 2020

The first reading of a potential new conflicts of interest ordinance left Naperville City Council divided.

The proposed rule would require council members who have received campaign contributions of more than $500 from a donor to publicly disclose that when discussing an agenda item in which the donor is an interested party.

“Conflict of interest is up to us, we decide,” said Councilwoman Theresa Sullivan, who initiated the discussion on this ordinance at the September 1 meeting. “We’re the own judges of our own conflicts of interest. I think the transparency allows for us to make our own decision, but also for the public to have the same data we do.”

Mandatory Recusal Turned Away

Though one option was to require the council member to then recuse himself or herself, that saw little support.

Still, several council members pushed back on what they called “a solution searching for a problem.”

“The conflict of interest is set up to require people to disclose or recuse when they have a financial interest,” said Mayor Steve Chirico. “And a campaign contribution does not benefit the individual. It benefits the candidate and it benefits the community. It’s part of running a campaign and an election and having a free and fair election is a benefit to the community.”

There have been multiple discussions in recent years at council on what constitutes a conflict of interest and when it is appropriate to recuse.

Making Campaign Contributions Easier to Find

Most of the group agreed that linking council members’ profiles on the city website to a list of their campaign contributions would be helpful.

The proposed ordinance will return to council for a second reading and vote on December 15.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

 

You can look up campaign contributions for any elected public official with the Illinois State Board of Elections.

If you have a news tip or story idea you want to share, we want to hear from you!

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories
LOOKING TO TAKE YOUR 2021 FUNDRAISING OR CORPORATE EVENT VIRTUAL?

LOOKING TO TAKE YOUR 2021 FUNDRAISING OR CORPORATE EVENT VIRTUAL?

NCTV17 can produce live and look-live events in our studio.

cat2array(70) { [0]=> int(13781) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(13588) [8]=> int(13759) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11961) [16]=> int(12127) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(11111) [23]=> int(12126) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(6957) [32]=> int(12128) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(12129) [40]=> int(13774) [41]=> int(13) [42]=> int(18) [43]=> int(1036) [44]=> int(2663) [45]=> int(7053) [46]=> int(1714) [47]=> int(2657) [48]=> int(6494) [49]=> int(13317) [50]=> int(1233) [51]=> int(13595) [52]=> int(54) [53]=> int(1232) [54]=> int(32) [55]=> int(13773) [56]=> int(501) [57]=> int(33) [58]=> int(6733) [59]=> int(58) [60]=> int(38) [61]=> int(2) [62]=> int(375) [63]=> int(13777) [64]=> int(7) [65]=> int(13760) [66]=> int(13763) [67]=> int(42) [68]=> int(4) [69]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409