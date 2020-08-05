Council Could Prohibit Short-Term Rentals, For Now

Posted on August 5, 2020

Short-term rentals like Airbnbs and Vrbos could be checking out of Naperville for up to six months.

Prohibiting Short-Term Rentals

Naperville City Council last night voted unanimously to bring back an ordinance that would prohibit short-term rental properties from the city.

The action came after months of complaints and discussion, much of it revolving around one property on Santa Maria Drive described as a “party house.”

“It is clearly in my view a problem over on Santa Maria,” said Mayor Steve Chirico.

One Property At the Center of Discussion

Thirty public commenters spoke on the issue, including neighbors of the Santa Maria property and other short-term rental property owners.

The ordinance will also ask city staff to bring a report and revised ordinance back to council chambers within 180 days to revisit the issue.

“I think we need to turn off this use until we can regulate it in an effective and proper way,” said Councilman Kevin Coyne. “I don’t see that as being a permanent ban on Airbnb in the short term. I would view that as temporary until we can get this kind of use under control.”

Ordinance Already Proposed

Staff prepared an ordinance for last night’s meeting, which would require owners to live at their short-term rental for at least six months of the year, established maximum occupancies, and set other requirements. Some of those regulations could make up the final ordinance.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories

Looking to take your fundraising or corporate event virtual?

NCTV17 can produce live and look-live events in our studio.

cat2array(69) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12127) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12126) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(19) [33]=> int(24) [34]=> int(27) [35]=> int(28) [36]=> int(36) [37]=> int(4101) [38]=> int(12129) [39]=> int(13774) [40]=> int(13) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(2663) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1714) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1233) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(1232) [53]=> int(32) [54]=> int(13773) [55]=> int(501) [56]=> int(33) [57]=> int(6733) [58]=> int(58) [59]=> int(38) [60]=> int(2) [61]=> int(375) [62]=> int(13777) [63]=> int(7) [64]=> int(13760) [65]=> int(13763) [66]=> int(42) [67]=> int(4) [68]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • Newsletter
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409