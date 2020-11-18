Council Considering Citywide Mask Mandate

Posted on November 18, 2020

Mask Mandate

With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Naperville and statewide, Naperville City Council discussed the possibility of a citywide mask mandate.

Mayor Steve Chirico said he wanted council’s input before considering that action.

Potentially Controversial

“I know this will be controversial in our community if we were to do it,” he said. “I know there has been a number of communities that have done it and it has made a difference.”

Most council members were at least interested in what that mandate would look like, but raised questions about enforcement and penalties.

“I do think the devil will be in the details, not only on enforcement – obviously that will have to be hashed out – but also what the ordinance will require specifically and how it will be different from what the state already requires,” said Councilman Patrick Kelly.

Looking to Other Communities

Chirico said enough other communities have implemented similar mandates that staff can poll them for best practices when putting one together for Naperville.

Staff will return at the December 1 meeting with a proposed mandate which council will vote on.

Naperville news 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

 

