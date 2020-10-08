CARES Act

Council Awards CARES Act Funds to Local Nonprofits

Posted on October 8, 2020

At Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting, the group approved the awards of nearly $300,000 worth of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds to local nonprofits.

Who Received CARES Act Funds?

The awards break down as:

  • Loaves & Fishes Community Services – $110,000
  • DuPage PADS – $75,854
  • Samaritan Interfaith Counseling – $50,505
  • Bridge Communities – $30,626
  • Little Friends – $30,000

Loaves & Fishes will allocate $60,000 of its allocation to its food assistance program and $50,000 to its emergency financial assist program. DuPage PADS will put $50,000 for emergency temporary housing and $25,854 towards career and employment solutions. Those two organizations submitted two applications each.

Full List of Applications

In all, the city received 22 applications for CARES Act funds, nine of which were declined due to incomplete or ineligible applications.

The remaining 13 applications were then scored by a team of city officials and staff. The requests added up to $527,646. DuPage PADS and Samaritan Interfaith did not receive their full asks, though all others receiving funds did. Six received no funding:

  • Career & Networking Center for “Empower the Job Seeker – Training”
  • DuPage Senior Citizens Council for pick up meal events for older adults at risk of food insecurity
  • Edward Foundation for “Linden Oaks Trauma Insensitive Outpatient Program”
  • KidsMatter for “State of Kids During COVID-19”
  • Sanjeevani4u for “COVID Relief Mental Health Program”
  • Turning Point Autism Foundation for “Respite and Child Care for Parent Night Out”

The awards were granted as Community Development Block Grants. A detailed breakdown of how funds were allocated can be found by downloading the document attached to this page.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

 

