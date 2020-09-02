Council Approves New Diversity and Inclusion Position

In December 2019, Naperville City Council added language around diversity and inclusion into the city’s mission statement.

Diversity and Inclusion Manager

The dais took more action to promote equality last night by unanimously approving a new Diversity and Inclusion Manager position within the city.

“This is going to be a very key position in our staff and in the city,” said Councilwoman Theresa Sullivan. “This is going to be an ongoing work in progress and we’re going to have to keep working at this all the time.”

The new staff member will manage citywide diversity training and serve as the city contact for the Human Rights and Fair Housing Commission, which was recently created from the Housing Advisory Commission.

Tight Financial Time

Though several council members acknowledged it is a difficult financial time to hire a new employee, several called it an overdue move.

“This is something that probably is, in my view, long past due,” said Mayor Steve Chirico. “We should have done this a ways back. I think we’re just going to have to bite the bullet and figure out where [the money] is going to come from because this is going to be important for not just now, but in our future.”

Employee Count Evens Out

A vacant full-time position in the electric department will remain unfilled, keeping the city’s employee count the same. Staff will begin the hiring process immediately.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.