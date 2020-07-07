Cosley Zoo Ready for Reopening

Posted on July 7, 2020

After more than three months, Cosley Zoo is back open and ready for visitors.

New Zoo Safety Guidelines

But your zoo experience might seem a little different with new safety restrictions.

“Our highest priority in our reopening and developing our plan is to keep our visitors safe as well as staff and the animals,” said Cosley Zoo Director Sue Wahlgren.

Online Ticket Reservations

To do that, visitors will need to reserve timed-entry tickets online prior to arrival. Only a certain number of guests will be allowed in for each time slot.

“You have to go to cosleyzoo.org and reserve your tickets,” said Wahlgren. “They are in 15-minute increments and then you have about an hour to visit the zoo. Now, if someone’s here a little bit longer, that’s okay, but they are approximately for an hour visit.”

Other precautions include a one-way path through the zoo, a facemask requirement when social distancing can’t be maintained, and the closing of certain spots like the children’s play areas and gift shop.

Soft Opening Monday

That wasn’t a problem for the zoo’s soft opening on Monday for members and donors.

“Quite honestly, I love it. It’s a great thing – the signs on the ground so you know where to walk and tons of hand washing stations,” said Theresa Nelis, who was there to celebrate her daughter Bridget’s 16th birthday.

Cosley Zoo opens to the rest of the public on July 8, when you can see all your favorite animals out on display – and hopefully staying cool in the summer heat!

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features

Looking to take your fundraising or corporate event virtual?

NCTV17 can produce live and look-live events in our studio.

cat2array(68) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12127) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12126) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(19) [33]=> int(24) [34]=> int(27) [35]=> int(28) [36]=> int(36) [37]=> int(4101) [38]=> int(12129) [39]=> int(13774) [40]=> int(13) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(2663) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1714) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1233) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(1232) [53]=> int(32) [54]=> int(13773) [55]=> int(501) [56]=> int(33) [57]=> int(6733) [58]=> int(58) [59]=> int(38) [60]=> int(2) [61]=> int(375) [62]=> int(7) [63]=> int(13760) [64]=> int(13763) [65]=> int(42) [66]=> int(4) [67]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409