Construction Begins on New Hindu Temple

New Hindu Temple

Construction has begun on a new Hindu temple in town.

“This is one of the fastest growing communities in Illinois. So having the temple in the heart of Naperville is a great privilege and people are very excited about it,” said Shyam Kumar who is a volunteer at ISKCON Naperville.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness, or ISKCON, is building an around $4.5 million temple and community center.

“It really is an opportunity for the whole community because it’s not just a temple where you go once a week and you worship. We do that, but it’s also an opportunity for education for kids and a lot of fun, and where people can come and find a spiritual oasis of people of all backgrounds,” said Anuttama Dasa who is the governing body commissioner.

The new 26,000 square foot building will include a temple hall, community hall, deity altar, and classrooms.

“I look at this temple as the next generation temple for our community, for my own daughter. So it’s the home of many people who believe in ISKCON,” said Anuja Gupta, one of the members on the temple committee. “So to have the home as it should be is a big moment for all of us.”

Community Event

ISKCON marked the beginning of construction with a community event that included what they call a fire sacrifice, as well as speakers.

This is the second phase of the project. Phase one focused on infrastructure. Plans for phase three include building a guest house and restaurant.

Open Summer 2022

ISKCON plans to have the temple, located at 1505 McDowell Road, complete by summer 2022.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.