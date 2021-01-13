Congresswoman Underwood Calls for Impeachment

Illinois 14th District Congresswoman Lauren Underwood called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on a media call Wednesday morning.

“The President of the United States presents a clear and present danger to our democracy and to the security of our country,” she said. “To faithfully carry out the oath I swore to uphold the Constitution, I must work to remove him from office as soon as possible.”

Response to Capitol Riot

Underwood’s comments came in response to the events of January 6, when the House and Senate in Washington, D.C. were evacuated as rioters breached both chambers of Congress. Five people, including one Capitol Police officer, died during or due to injuries sustained during the riot.

“The deadly attack one week ago today was incited by the President of the United States and supported by some Republicans in both the House and Senate,” she said. “It was an infuriating and un-American disgrace and there should be no historical sanctuary for those who ignited the fire.”

House Vote Today

Underwood said she supported a resolution calling for Vice President Mike Pence and members of the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would declare President Trump incapable of upholding the duties of the presidency, giving presidential authority to Pence. She said when Pence failed to do so after the House passed a resolution calling for the 25th Amendment’s enactment, the House and Senate have the responsibility to impeach and convict.

Most House Republicans are arguing against impeachment, saying the process is being rushed, with some calling it political grandstanding. Many are saying it is divisive and are calling for unity.

The House’s impeachment vote will come later today, and CNN reports that at least six Republican congresspeople will vote for impeachment. That includes Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois’ 16th District, which includes part of Will County.

All of Illinois’ Democratic members of Congress are expected to vote for impeachment.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.