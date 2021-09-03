Commuter Parking Regulations, Auto Body Shop on Council Agenda

New regulations for commuter parking and a conditional use permit for an auto body shop all fall on the Naperville City Council agenda for its Sept. 7 meeting.

Commuter Parking Regulations

The city council is expected to take a first look at an ordinance drawn up to regulate commuter parking. Officials are looking to provide a more fair and efficient method for operating the city’s parking lots.

The regulations were previously discussed by the city council last month. At that time, officials approved a commuter parking and access principle to guide the city in providing a more fair and efficient method for operation.

The regulations would seek to fully convert the Parkview parking lot from permit parking to daily fee parking. Quarterly permit fees would double for commuters using the Kroehler, Burlington and Illinois Route 59 lots. Officials believe that adopting these changes could help provide more flexible parking options and fair privileges to commuters.

Also under the proposed regulations, the city’s total number of spaces dedicated to permit parking would decrease from 1,983 to 1,773, while those for set aside for daily fee parking would increase from 1,257 to 1,374.

Council action could either put this topic to a vote at a later date or waive the second reading to allow for immediate consideration.

Auto Body Shop

The city council will also give consideration to a conditional use permit for an auto body shop at 1032 E. Ogden Ave.

The petitioner, Alianza Mufflers and Brakes, is looking to set up shop at the former Meinke Car Care Center location. A conditional use permit is required if a use is non-conforming to the current zoning regulations and has been discontinued for more than six months.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission provided a positive recommendation of the petitioner’s request during an Aug. 18 meeting. However, two people have submitted written objections on this topic to the city.

Concerns cited include noise, the city’s image, and market saturation with auto care establishments.

Naperville News 17’s Megann Horstead reports.

