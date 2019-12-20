Community Trees at Cantigny 2019

Community Tree Program

The McCormick House at Cantigny is full of Christmas trees!

For the tenth year, the McCormick Foundation is hosting their Community Tree program. Seven DuPage County charities were given $2,500 to decorate a Christmas tree.

Naperville Charity

And this year one of them is Naperville-based.

“Robert McCormick himself loved animals here at Cantigny, he loved dogs. So we found that the Naperville Humane Society was a perfect fit for our program this year,” said McCormick House Director Will Buhlig.

Vote For Your Favorite

Visitors can check out the dog-themed tree and other creatively-decorated ones at the museum.

Once you’ve gotten a peek at them all, you can vote for your favorite one. The tree with the most votes will get an additional $2,500 from the foundation.

And if you’d like to donate to a charity directly, there are collection boxes right next to the voting slips.

The Community Trees will be on display until December 29.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.