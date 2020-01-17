Community Members Meet D204’s New Superintendent

A standing ovation rang out as Indian Prairie School District 204 board members voted to elect Adrian Talley as their new superintendent at their latest board meeting.

D204’s New Superintendent

Talley, who’s 55, has spent the last five years as an administrator in Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland, and is looking forward to his new position.

“You have my upmost promise to work as hard as possible my goal is for the children, my goal is for staff, and my goal is for the community,” said Talley.

Talley will begin his three year tenure in July just days after current superintendent Karen Sullivan is set to retire.

Talley’s Hiring Process

Feedback from 1,200 community members on what qualities they’d liked in Sullivan’s successor, gave Ray and Associates a rubric for their candidate. From there, they narrowed down the pool of about 50 applicants down to six and eventually landed on Talley.

Michael Raczak, District 204’s board president, and the only board member who was a part of hiring Sullivan, recalls the moment he knew Talley was the person for the job.

One of the things he wanted to create in District 204 is a culture of laughing and enjoying each other. That was an “ah-ha” moment for many of the people who work here and an “ah-ha” moment for the board.

The day after Talley was introduced as superintendent, a welcome reception was held. He met with community leaders, staff, and parents of the 204’s greater community.

First D204 Superintendent That’s a Person Of Color

A former district 204 parent said the district took a great step with hiring their first superintendent that’s a person of color.

“He’s spoken to his ability to work with all kinds of people so that encourages us. We’re encouraged with the step that the district has taken and the message that it sends,” said Andrea Collier.

Talley addressed community members and his message revolved around supporting students. He said it takes everyone to reach that goal.

“I stay as humble as possible in all that I do,” said Talley. “I am just one person and it is not the Adrian show. It is our show. It is we who make the difference and we who support our children and staff.”

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!