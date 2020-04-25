Sewing Surgical Caps for Healthcare Workers

Sewing Surgical Caps

The sound of the sewing machine has filled many homes during the coronavirus pandemic as some community members help our healthcare workers by making face masks.

Aurora resident and co-host of NCTV17’s The Moms Network, Lindsay Chan, is also taking initiative.

But she’s not using her sewing skills to make face masks.

“I didn’t want to step on the toes of people that were making and selling masks for the general public. But I have some friends that are parents of nurses or nurses and they’re all talking about needing scrub caps that have the buttons on the side so the masks can attach and save their ears,” said Chan. “So I just decided I’m going to figure out how to do this and I messed up a little bit here and there and now we have a little bit of a factory going at our house.”

Determined to Help

Chan actually has little experience with the craft, but she was determined to help. That’s when she turned to YouTube and taught herself how to sew.

And to help with her goal, she pulled out and repaired her late aunt’s sewing machine from the 70’s.

Between nap time and after bed time, the surgical caps are being made and donated to her friends and family who are healthcare workers. She also plans on donating caps to Edward Hospital.

“It’s helping my mind and emotional health to know that I’m doing something productive with my time that I enjoy doing that is also helping other people,” said Chan.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.