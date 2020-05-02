Community Honors Greg Zanis with Drive-By

Community Honors Greg Zanis

Greg Zanis was honored by hundreds in the community today.

A man whose life mission was to bring comfort and awareness to victims and their families of mass shootings has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

His Mission

Through his mission, Crosses for Losses, the Aurora resident has made thousands of crosses and placed them at the site of major tragedies across the country.

Zanis created five crosses for the lives lost at the Henry Pratt shooting in Aurora.

Supporting a Local Hero

He’s been there for so many and the community was there for him today.

For two hours, well-wishers stopped by his front door and brought him letters, posters, and even yard signs to show him how much they care.

Coming together, to support a local hero.

Moving On

In February of this year, Zanis decided to stop making crosses and his mission was passed on to Lutheran Church Charities of Northbrook.

He’d been making crosses for over 20 year across the country, for free, which caused him at one point to be in more than $250,000 in debt.

His family started a GoFundMe page to help ease their debt, have funds for his funeral when the time comes, and help publish his book.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.