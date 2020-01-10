College Park in Historic District Closed

College Park in Naperville’s Historic District has closed.

Turning into a Parking Lot

Property owner Little Friends is turning the site of the former playground at the corner of School and Columbia Streets into a parking lot.

Based on increasing complaints to the police department by a few neighbors about on-street parking and to be able to turn the property over to its eventual new owner free and clear, we determined the best course of action was to terminate the dollar-per-year lease with the park district during the off-season,” said Patrick Skarr, spokesman for Little Friends in a written statement.

Off-Street Parking

The new parking lot will allow more off-street parking for the staff of Little Friends for the duration of their ownership.

The non-profit is currently trying to sell their nearly 4-acre property to allow them to move to a new site.

The playground equipment has been removed and saved by the park district for a different location or new park.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

