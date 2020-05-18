College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving Helps Service Organizations

Helping Service Organizations

College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving is helping to lift up local service organizations like Sharing Connections, who aid veterans transitioning into new housing.

“Since they have nobody onsite, when they get a truckload of goods from a corporate sponsor, they get it delivered right to Sharing Connections,” said Frank Klimala, owner of College Hunks. “So they need somebody to help unload it and then place it in the warehouse.”

The moving company also makes deliveries to the vets through Sharing Connections, but Klimala tries to help them on his own by keeping an eye on items collected through his business.

Helping Vets

“I try to confirm what they need and then if we have anything in our warehouse that we could add to that,” said Klimala. “Like one vet said ‘my 13-year-old son comes to visit on the weekends’ so I tell my guys ‘hey if you’ve got anything in the warehouse that a 13-year-old boy would be interested in, throw it on the truck today.’”

Their immediate needs are small dining tables with a few chairs, dressers, and lamps.

Some other organizations they’ve directly donated to in Naperville are Little Friends and Goodwill.

“I remember 2008 and 2009 how bad things were for everybody and I saw this going south really quick,” said Klimala. “If we have the ability to do charity work just by having the trucks and having a couple of guys that can do some lifting, I felt like it’s an opportunity that we have to take.”

