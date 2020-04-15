frida kahlo COD

COD Proposes Rescheduling Frida Kahlo Exhibit to 2021

Posted on April 15, 2020

College of DuPage is proposing rescheduling the “Frida Kahlo 2020” exhibit originally planned to run from June to August of this year to the summer of 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About the Exhibit

The exhibit will feature 26 original pieces of Frida Kahlo’s works, valued at more than $200 million. The artwork, on loan from the Museo Dolores Olmeda, showcases both sketches and paintings spanning the life of the renowned Mexican artist. It will be the largest display of her work in the Chicago area in more than 40 years.

$3 Million Upgrade to Prepare

The exhibit will be displayed in the college’s Cleve Carney Museum of Art at the McAninch Arts Center.

The Cleve Carney Museum of Art underwent a $3 million expansion to prepare for the exhibit. The college added a climate control system to maintain the integrity of the works, along with a security system, a museum-grade LED lighting system, and a fully programmable HD LCD video wall. It also expanded the gallery by 1,000 square feet, allowing more people to move through the space.

More to the Exhibit

The exhibit will also include a garden celebrating Kahlo’s love of nature, designed by West Chicago-based Ball Horticultural Co. Most of the plants in the display are the exact species of those replicated in Kahlo’s artwork.

There will also be a multimedia timeline with reproductions of Kahlo’s clothing, more than 100 photos from Kahlo’s life, and a family-friendly children’s area.

Board Votes Thursday

The College of DuPage Board of Trustees will vote on whether to postpone the exhibit in their meeting on Thursday. The new dates proposed for the exhibit are June 5 to September 6, 2021.

note: image is Kahlo’s “Self-Portrait with Small Monkey” – Museo Dolores Olmedo

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories
Need video to promote your business?

Need video to promote your business?

Let us edit a piece from your recent TV appearance.

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(12127) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12126) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12128) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12129) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(13588) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409