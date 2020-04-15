COD Proposes Rescheduling Frida Kahlo Exhibit to 2021

College of DuPage is proposing rescheduling the “Frida Kahlo 2020” exhibit originally planned to run from June to August of this year to the summer of 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About the Exhibit

The exhibit will feature 26 original pieces of Frida Kahlo’s works, valued at more than $200 million. The artwork, on loan from the Museo Dolores Olmeda, showcases both sketches and paintings spanning the life of the renowned Mexican artist. It will be the largest display of her work in the Chicago area in more than 40 years.

$3 Million Upgrade to Prepare

The exhibit will be displayed in the college’s Cleve Carney Museum of Art at the McAninch Arts Center.

The Cleve Carney Museum of Art underwent a $3 million expansion to prepare for the exhibit. The college added a climate control system to maintain the integrity of the works, along with a security system, a museum-grade LED lighting system, and a fully programmable HD LCD video wall. It also expanded the gallery by 1,000 square feet, allowing more people to move through the space.

More to the Exhibit

The exhibit will also include a garden celebrating Kahlo’s love of nature, designed by West Chicago-based Ball Horticultural Co. Most of the plants in the display are the exact species of those replicated in Kahlo’s artwork.

There will also be a multimedia timeline with reproductions of Kahlo’s clothing, more than 100 photos from Kahlo’s life, and a family-friendly children’s area.

Board Votes Thursday

The College of DuPage Board of Trustees will vote on whether to postpone the exhibit in their meeting on Thursday. The new dates proposed for the exhibit are June 5 to September 6, 2021.

note: image is Kahlo’s “Self-Portrait with Small Monkey” – Museo Dolores Olmedo

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!