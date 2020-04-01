COD Cancels In-Person Classes & Commencement

In-Person Classes Cancelled

College of DuPage has cancelled in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester and commencement due to COVID-19. According to the school’s website online and alternative classes will be extended through May 15. Courses like lab and clinical sessions will be made-up at a further time.

The school is following recommendations from the Centers For Disease Control and the government to “ensure a safe environment”.

In-Person Commencement Cancelled

In addition, College of DuPage’s 2020 commencement will now be a virtual one. The school said they will announce a date “as soon as its arrangements have been made.”

There have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the college. Both cases have been students and according to the school were not contagious while on campus.

COD’s Relief Fund

COD has also started a relief fund to provide finical assistance to students as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Students who are in need should contact the COD Foundation at (630) 942-2462 or foundation@codfound.org.

What Are Other Locals College’s Doing?

North Central College has also switched to online classes for the rest of the 2020 spring semester along with Benedictine University. Both school’s have also postponed their commencements, but are exploring potential rescheduled date options.

