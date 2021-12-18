Claus for a Cause Supports Little Friends

Claus for a Cause

Bob and Judy Jung are hosting Claus for a Cause for the third year at their home, which they call the Faith House. The two-day event brings in the community to see their decorations and lights, gives kids an opportunity to meet and take pictures with Santa, and raises money for a local organization.

“My husband Bob decorates the house and spends over 240 hours doing that and we do that because we love to decorate and bring joy to the neighborhood,” said Judy Jung. “Three years ago we decided why not tie some kind of fundraiser charity to this so we hooked up with Little Friends and we decided to make a couple of days of just donating to that charity, learning more about it, and Santa’s here to greet the children. I’m here to hand out my homemade cookies and we just have a wonderful time.”

Supporting Little Friends

Last year, Claus for a Cause was able to raise over $2,000 for Little Friends. “More and more people just realize that they want to support something local and we’ve been a fixture in the community like other charities and other non-profit organizations and we’re just grateful that people like Bob and Judy carry this opportunity forward so they can support somebody like Little Friends,” said Jason Altenbern, vice president of agency advancement at Little Friends.

Back Tonight

The Jungs’ Clause for a Cause will be back tonight from 5 to 9 p.m. at 1109 E. Bailey Road. “We know because we hear them many nights. Everybody has such a joyous time running through our arches, taking pictures on our lawn, getting to meet some of our big reindeer friends,” said Judy. “And to hear the joy, and the children, and the screaming, and the squealing, and yes the happiness is awesome.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.