Classic Cinemas “Temporarily Re-Closing” Theaters

“Temporarily Re-Closing”

Though Classic Cinemas recently reopened their theaters with new restrictions due to COVID-19, the business announced they will be “temporarily re-closing” their theaters starting today.

“Unfortunately, the lack of new movies and the extra costs have made our current business model unsustainable,” the business posted on Facebook. “We are in this for the long term so we look forward to welcoming you back just as soon as the outlook improves and new movies are released.”

In Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, indoor cinemas and theaters are allowed up to 50% of overall seats or 50 guests, whichever is fewer, per screening. Concessions were also allowed, but required additional safety precautions to be taken.

No New Films

The premieres of big box office films like Mulan and Tenet have been postponed until mid-August. With no new films to show, Classic Cinemas had been re-screening movies like The Dark Knight, Deadpool, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The business operates 14 theaters in Illinois and Wisconsin, including the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove. The recently closed Ogden 6 was also a Classic Cinemas property.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.