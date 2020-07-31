CityGate West Plans Submitted

A new restaurant, retail, and hotel development is in the works for northwest Naperville.

CityGate West

Inter-Continental Real Estate and Development submitted plans to the city for CityGate West at the northwest corner of I-88 and Route 59. They’re planning 410 residential units, two full-service hotels, and 170,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and medical office space. They estimate the development at $200 million.

Entertainment District

Once complete, the development will sit next to Topgolf and Whirlyball and across Route 59 from a future ice hockey rink and event center. The area has been referred to as the “entertainment district” at past city council meetings.

The developers also announced in November 2019 that they’d reached an agreement with Century Walk to feature art installations from local and international artists. Up to 29 art displays could be housed on the site.

“When we overcome the economic and public health crises that confront us today, CityGate West will be a safe, arts-focused community with access to sustainable open spaces that regenerates and revitalizes the economy in Naperville and DuPage County,” said Aristotle Halikias, president of Inter-Continental. “It reflects our belief in the community and its potential.”

Not Affiliated with CityGate Centre

Though the development shares the CityGate name with CityGate Centre and CityGate North, it isn’t affiliated with the other sites. Inter-Continental is licensing the CityGate name from Calamos Real Estate.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.