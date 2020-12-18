CityGate West Gains Approval from Planning and Zoning Commission

The CityGate West project proposed at the intersection of Route 59 and Ferry Road got an approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission with one caveat – a request that the proposed hotel be upgraded to a full service facility.

CityGate West

The $200 million development would actually include two hotels, along with 410 apartment units, retail space and entertainment on a 60-acre lot of land.

Taking previous recommendations from commissioners into account, the petitioners announced changes to their initial proposal.

Michael Roth, Inter Continental Attorney: “The first was, with respect to the consolidation between lots 4 and 5. Now there is no lot 4, there is lot 4. The second is that we eliminated our request for a deviation with regards to the height standard for the residential building. And third we have revised the phasing plan that we had submitted with our petition before, minor revisions to that.”

The changes were welcomed by the commissioners, who approved the petitioner’s request to designate restaurants as a conditional use within the development and rezoning the property to allow for multi-family residential buildings, restaurants and retail on various lots.

Hotel Designation

But one point of contention was the designation of one of the proposed hotels. The petitioners would like to include nearby TopGolf and Whirlyball to serve as its restaurant and event area to meet the “full service” designation required by code. But as the two businesses and properties are not owned by the developer or in the PUD, commissioners rejected the request.

Patricia Lord, Senior Assistant City Attorney: “The city code is very clear as to what’s required for a full service hotel. Over the last 17 years the city has received many requests for limited service hotels that don’t have a banquet facility and they have routinely been rejected”

The second proposed hotel for the site would have full-service amenities.

Another concern was voiced by members of District 204 during public comment, citing potential over-crowding in schools, as the development falls within the school district’s boundaries.

The developer and officials from District 204 have been unable to reach an agreement on the subject.

Timeline

Inter Continental said it could not offer up precise start and completion dates until all plans are approved, but assured each detailed phase could be completed in 24-48 months, with the entire project reaching completion in 9 years.

The project now goes to Naperville City Council for consideration.

