City Starts Strategic Plan Process

Naperville residents, city staff, and city council members met last night for a workshop to kick off discussions on the city’s Strategic Plan.

First Strategic Plan Update Since 2016

“Taking a fresh look at our strategic plan is really important at this point,” said City Manager Doug Krieger. “Identifying what’s important to the public and then prioritizing those items is critical so that we as a city can devote resources, both financial and human in places where our residents would want us to spend.”

The city hired Shockey Consulting to help develop the plan. They led council through a presentation and small group activities to help focus the conversation.

Public Input

Shockey will also use data from the public via the Naperville Next survey to find out what issues Naperville residents find important.

“We’re hoping that the city will consider sustainability going forward,” said Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force Co-chair Catherine Clarkin. “So we’d really like to see the city make those considerations and put resources towards sustainability and understanding what steps need to be taken.”

The city is still accepting survey responses from the public. They’re especially encouraging younger non-white residents to provide input to help the responses match the city’s demographics.

