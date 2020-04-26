City Publishes COVID-19 Monitoring Resource

Monitoring Resource

The City of Naperville published a COVID-19 monitoring resource for the public.

Residents can view the current number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois, Will County, DuPage County, and Naperville respectively with the provided graphs.

The total number of confirmed patients being treated at Edward Hospital and bed usage at the hospital can also be tracked with the charts.

The charts and graphs are updated daily, around 5 p.m., using public data released by the health departments and Edward Hospital.

“Stay at Home” Extended

Governor J.B. Pritzker has extended the “Stay at Home” order through the end of May. While he’s loosening some restrictions like opening retail stores for delivery and curbside pickup and some businesses will start to reopen, city leaders remind residents to continue being diligent and take safety precautions like social distancing and only leaving home when necessary.

“This pandemic is taking a toll on all of us emotionally and economically, but we cannot relax now,” said Mayor Steve Chirico. “The sacrifices we’ve made in recent weeks have significantly changed the outlook of the virus in our area compared to early projections, and we all need to continue to do our part to keep us on this improved trajectory.”

What Will Happen May 1?

Some new changes will be happening beginning May 1:

Face coverings will be required in all public indoor spaces like stores as well as any other public place where staying six feet away cannot be guaranteed. They don’t have to be store bought masks, they can be made from a t-shirt, bandana, etc.

Outdoor recreation including state parks will begin to reopen, fishing and boating in groups of no more than two, golf with social distancing.

Greenhouses, garden centers, and animal grooming businesses will reopen.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

