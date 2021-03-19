City of Naperville’s Arbor Day Tree Sale

Arbor Day Tree Sale

The City of Naperville’s 30th annual Arbor Day Tree Sale will take place online this year.

Beginning March 22, the sale link will be open at 8 a.m. and close on April 16 at 5 p.m. or when all trees are sold. There are about 500 trees available for purchase for residents to choose from 31 different species including maples, oaks, and elms. The container-grown trees cost between $35 and $70.

All orders will take place online on the City of Naperville website. Trees are categorized by price and multiple tree types may be purchased through PayPal in one transaction. Once an online order is complete, shoppers will be directed to use an online calendar to schedule a time to pick up their tree.

Drive-Thru Pickup

A socially distanced drive-thru tree pickup will take place on April 24 at the Public Works service center at 180 Fort Hill Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will be asked to stay in their cars and wear masks while city staff members load the trees into your car during the prescheduled pickup time slot.

Residents will be limited to six trees. All tree sales are final and trees must be picked up on April 24. Payment will be forfeited for trees that are not picked up on April 24 and refunds will be given.

photo courtesy: City of Naperville

