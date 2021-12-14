City of Naperville to Host Tornado Needs Assessment Open House

Tornado Assessment Open House

The City of Naperville will be hosting an open house to “help the community identify what unmet needs exist” from the EF-3 tornado that struck Naperville in June, according to a city press release.

The event is sponsored by the Naperville Long-Term Recovery Group which is made up of Ranch View Area Community Assistance, the City of Naperville, Loaves & Fishes Community Services and other volunteers. The group was brought together to determine what long-term recovery needs may look like and funding or resources required to meet those needs for affected residents.

“What our community went through on the night of June 20 was horrible, however, I am encouraged by so many volunteers coming together to better understand how families who were impacted may still be struggling,” said Mayor Steve Chirico in a press release. “I encourage anyone directly impacted by the storm to attend the open house or fill out the needs assessment survey online.”

What to Expect

At the open house, community members can fill out a needs assessment survey. Volunteers will be on-hand to to assist. Residents do not need to bring any storm-related paperwork or proof of residency. Impacted residents who cannot attend in-person can fill out the survey online by January 12, 2022.

“Recovery doesn’t end when the last city vehicle pulls out of a neighborhood in the immediate weeks after a storm,” said Deputy City Manager Marcie Schatz. “The Naperville Long-Term Recovery Group is committed to working together to help those who may still need assistance. Now, to best move forward, our first step is to know directly from those impacted what they still need and how the community can best support them.”

The open house will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on December 20 at the Ranch View Elementary School gym, 1651 Ranchview Drive. For questions about the open house, residents can contact Linda LaCloche at 630-420-6034.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.