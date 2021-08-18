City of Naperville Named Better Business Town

The city of Naperville has earned recognition from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Chicago and Northern Illinois as a Better Business Town. It’s a designation used to recognize local communities that support and advocate for an ethical and trustworthy business marketplace.

The city, according to a press release, is one of the first municipalities in the nation to receive this recognition.

Why Naperville?

As Illinois’ fourth largest city, Naperville was selected by the BBB based on what it describes is an outstanding and dynamic business community where businesses of every size and sector have found success.

Naperville ranks second in two categories throughout Chicago and northern Illinois, one for the total number of BBB Accredited Businesses and another for most web traffic from consumers searching for reliable businesses.

Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois, said in a press release, “Naperville is one of the most vibrant business communities in Illinois, so it comes as no surprise that many of their businesses are BBB Accredited.”

Bernas added, “Trust and integrity are essential values of successful businesses, and the influential BBB Seal is the surest way to show customers they are in good hands. Our data shows that Naperville customers know the importance of researching a business on BBB.org before committing their hard-earned dollars.”

Values and Ideals

The city, in partnership with the BBB, share a common commitment to educate consumers and support businesses that commit to the highest ethical standards.

Naperville’s Mayor Steve Chirico said in a press release, “We are honored that the Better Business Bureau has chosen our city for this special designation.

“To be named a Better Business Town highlights the strength and solid reputation of our business community and shows how our businesses and residents together have built a strong marketplace founded on trust and ethical business practices,” Chirico noted.

“At the end of the day, we educate and connect customers with businesses they can trust,” Bernas said. “It’s a simple concept, but when you consider that there are a quarter of a million businesses throughout Chicagoland and millions of consumers, it’s nice knowing the BBB Torch is there to light the way to a good business transaction.”

Naperville News 17’s Megann Horstead reports.

