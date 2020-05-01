In a Naper Notify message sent out today, the City of Naperville is encouraging residents to comply with the statewide order to wear face coverings in all public indoor spaces. This includes stores, and any other public place where staying six feet away from other people cannot be guaranteed.

But a face covering does not have to be a store-bought mask. Residents can wear things like scarves, bandanas or other household items to cover their face. This requirement coincides with the extension of the statewide stay-at-home order to May 30.

Back to Business

It’s May 1, and that means some businesses are opening back up as a result of modifications to the Illinois stay-at-home order taking effect today . Now included as essential businesses are: garden centers, nurseries, and pet groomers. Non-essential retail stores are now able to fulfill orders via curbside pickup and delivery. Some outdoor recreational activities like tennis and golf are also back at select locations.

Local COVID-19 Update

As of yesterday, Naperville has 280 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Edward Hospital is currently treating 48 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases, and report four deaths from the virus over the last 24 hours, with a total of 26 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. Edward has discharged 202 COVID-19 patients since March 24. The latest statistics from DuPage County show 3,093 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 164 deaths. Will County reports 2,510 cases and 153 deaths.

