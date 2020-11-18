City of Naperville Buildings Closing to Public on November 20

Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases, the City of Naperville is closing city buildings to the public starting on Friday November 20th.

The city said in a press release: “To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community, the City of Naperville is closing all City buildings to the public beginning Friday, Nov. 20 and urging residents to follow new guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health,”

The building closure comes following Governor Pritzker’s announcement that due to coronavirus numbers continuing to increase, all of Illinois will be moving to Tier 3 COVID-19 resurgence mitigations beginning Friday, November 20.

City Business Conducted Remotely

Building closures will last until January 4, 2021.

The city noted that city services will proceed as usual, noting, “First responders with the Naperville Police and Fire Departments will continue to provide emergency assistance and respond to all calls for service. Staff with Naperville’s municipal water and electric utilities will continue to ensure the safe and reliable delivery of utility services. Meetings of the City Council, as well as City boards and commissions, will continue to be conducted virtually,”

The public can still use the city’s online help center to conduct business, or can call (630) 420-6111 to reach the appropriate department for their needs.

More information on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at the coronavirus resources section on the city’s website.

Library Restrictions

The Naperville Public Library has also rolled back public access, and for the the time being is no longer allowing patrons to use public computers, and seating will not be available at any of their locations until further notice. Remote printing services & copying are still available as well as Express Stations, though Express Stations specifically are available only for 15 minute use on a limited basis.

