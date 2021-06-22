City Helps Naperville Tornado Cleanup Efforts With Crews, Special Collection

The City of Naperville has come to the aid of residents in tornado-damaged areas with crews and special collections to help clear the area of debris.

Crews On Site

City crews and fire officials will remain on the scene in the impacted areas until 8 p.m. today, with city crews returning tomorrow and in the days to follow to continue clearing debris and parkway trees from roadways and City property. The city asks that the public steer clear of the area so that authorized crews can easily get in and out to do their work.

Residents who are doing cleanup work of their own are asked to keep separate piles for tree debris and house/property debris to help with clean up and disposal efforts.

Special Debris/Garbage Collections

To help move out some of that debris, the city has set up a special brush collection that will take place June 28 through July 3. Areas included in the special pick up are neighborhoods south of 75th Street between Plainfield-Naperville Road and Yackley Avenue, along with a few neighborhoods as far south as Royce Road. Residents can check a map on the city’s website to see if their home is included in the pick-up area.

Those who qualify for the collection are asked to put all brush/tree debris out on the parkway by 6 a.m. on June 28. For this particular collection, there are no requirements for bundling or restrictions on size of the debris.

The city is also coordinating a special garbage pick up for the affected areas. Details on that are forthcoming.

Power Restored

Electric crews were able to restore all power to the area by 6 p.m. on Monday, June 21. However crews will remain in the area for a few weeks to work on infrastructure repairs. There may be some intermittent outages due to that work.

Road Closures Remain

There are still some road closures in effect, which will remain indefinitely as crews work on repairs. Bailey Road between Washington Street and Naper Boulevard is still closed as downed power lines are cleared and communication equipment is repaired. Wehrli Road between 77th Street and Muirhead Avenue is also closed, due to downed electric lines.

Volunteer Sign-Up Halted

The City of Naperville says it is no longer taking additional names for volunteers for clean-up and relief, due to a large initial response. Those wanting to help can give monetary donations to the Red Cross, or donate food to local pantries. More information for outreach and support can be found on the city’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!