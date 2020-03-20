City of Naperville Encourages Residents to Stay Home

City Encourages Residents to Stay Home

The City of Naperville is encouraging residents to stay home due to coronavirus, after Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a “Shelter in Place order earlier today. The order goes into effect on March 21 at 5 p.m. through April 7.

You Can Still Go Out

You are still able to go to the grocery store, gas station, attend medical appointments, go to the pharmacy, pick up food from restaurants and walk outside. But the city urges everyone to practice social distancing. The full directive can be found here.

Mayor Steve Chirico asks the public to avoid stockpiling food, gas, and other commodities since you can still leave your home. The mayor has signed an executive order to allow deliveries 24 hours a day to make sure there is enough supplies.

“While we’re encouraging residents to only buy what they need, we are aware that stores continue to sell out of certain items,” said Mayor Chirico. “Our current ordinance prohibiting deliveries between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. is not conducive to restocking our stores with necessary items, so I’ve elected to suspend that prohibition until a later date.”

Helping Businesses

Another executive order signed today is to allow those with a liquor license to sell packaged beer and wine. City officials have also waived late fees for delinquent monthly food and beverage tax receipts and any late payment interest penalties for that tax.

The special city council meeting scheduled for March 23 has been cancelled.

All executive orders signed by the mayor can be found on the city’s website.