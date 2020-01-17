Cinnaholic Opening In Downtown Naperville

Posted on January 17, 2020

There’s a sweet new place called Cinnaholic opening up in Downtown Naperville.

What’s In The Treats?

Cinnaholic, located just off the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Main Street, offers 100% plant-based, dairy, lactose-free, egg, and cholesterol-free treats like, of course, cinnamon rolls and cookies.

Tired of the limited vegan dessert options, Kaleen Barbera opened up Cinnaholic for those who have a specialized sweet tooth.

Sweet Deal For Cinnaholic Opening

Select community members had the chance to sample the delicious treats a day before its grand opening, which over 7,000 people on Facebook are interested in attending.

Barbera says she and her team will wake up early on their opening day on January 17 as she expects thousands of cinnamon rolls to roll out, and that’s because of their special price tag that day of just $1.

Something For Everyone

With about 20 different frostings, and 20 different toppings it might take you longer to decide what you want than make the order itself.

“The goal is to really customize what you want. We made some of our local favorites, because people come in here and they’re confused and that’s what keeps them coming back,” said Barbera. “You can try something different every time you come in.”

According to Cinnaholic there’s an app in the making so you can order your dessert ahead of time.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

 

