Christkindlmarket To Set Up Shop At Aurora’s RiverEdge Park In 2022

Christkindlmarket is returning to the suburbs this year, with plans to set up shop at Aurora’s RiverEdge Park.

Aurora mayor Richard Irvin made the announcement Tuesday at his State of the City address. “We’ll close out the year and bring a completely new level of energy to the winter season in Aurora with our newest partnership,” he teased.

He continued, “It’s well known for its vendors, its high quality gifts, its food, well known for its holiday cheer, and for being an ideal place for families to make unique memories,” before revealing the big news: that Christkindlmarket would add Aurora to its location lineup this year. It will also have its traditional markets at Daley Plaza and in Wrigleyville, both in Chicago.

Back In The Suburbs

The German-style holiday market is a popular draw, and has visited the suburbs in the past. Most recently, it had a three-year stint in Naperville from 2016 through 2018.

Chicago based nonprofit German American Events LLC puts together the markets in the Chicagoland area.

“We are so happy to bring the Christkindlmarket back to the western suburbs, especially at a site as beautiful as RiverEdge Park! For the last few years, many people have asked when we would have a suburban market, and we are overjoyed to have found such wonderful partners as the City of Aurora and ACCA to make this dream a reality. We can’t wait to share more details and ultimately welcome all our friends #BacktotheBurbs,” said Kate Bleeker, Director of Expansion and Market Development, German American Events, LLC in a press release.

Winter Use For Venue

The placement of the event at RiverEdge Park will bring new life to the venue over the holiday season.

“We’ve always wanted to find a way to activate the Park beyond the summer concert season, and we can’t wait to welcome area residents and Christkindlmarket fans from all over to this incredible new holiday destination in downtown Aurora,” said Tim Rater, President and CEO, Aurora Civic Center Authority in a press release.

More Info To Come

The event will feature international and local vendors, with a variety of products for sale. Traditional German foods and sweets are also a staple, as are beverages, entertainment and activities. Dates, times and specific vendor and entertainment information for the event have not yet been announced. Updates will be posted on the event’s website.

