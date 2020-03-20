Chirico Encourages Traveling Residents to Self-Quarantine

In a Facebook post today, Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico encouraged residents who have been traveling to self-quarantine before interacting in close proximity with others.

Transmission without symptoms

People can carry coronavirus and transmit it to others before experiencing symptoms themselves, so taking precautions even if you feel healthy are important.

Full Post

Chirico’s full post reads:

The City continues to take steps to stay ahead of the COVID 19 situation in our community. Yesterday I participated in a virtual session held by the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative with 200 other Mayors from across the country. The steps and decisions that we have been making are based on lessons learned from our peer communities. We are confronting this challenge head on and will continue to institute best practices to keep our community safe throughout the duration of this pandemic. I am asking all our residents, if you have family members returning from spring break trips please encourage them to self-quarantine for the recommended 14 days. We know that people can be carrying the virus before symptoms surface, which puts everyone they come in contact with at risk of contracting the virus. Remember our focus needs to be on the “we” instead of the “me”.

Chirico declared a local state of emergency in response to coronavirus concerns earlier this week.