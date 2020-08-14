Children’s Garden at Morton Arboretum Will Reopen

Children’s Garden Will Reopen

The Morton Arboretum announced it will reopen its Children’s Garden on August 17.

While the garden will be available to families once again, there will be some safety precautions in place:

Select areas of the garden will be closed. Hands-on exhibits and activities have been removed.

Masks are required for all guests over the age of two, including while wading in the water or stepping on the stones in Wonder Pond.

Attendance into the garden will be limited and monitored for social distancing. When the garden is full, there may be a wait to enter until space is available.

“The Arboretum has added sanitation stations, adjusted entry and exit procedures, and limited capacity to provide ample space for children and families to be able to explore and enjoy the Children’s Garden safely,” said Preston Bautista, vice president of Learning and Engagement at the arboretum in a press release.

Entrance to the garden is free with general admission, timed-entry tickets or member passes. The garden will be open from noon to 4 p.m. every day, with the last entry at 3:30 p.m. The arboretum reminds the community that tickets must be obtained online in advance of arrival.

Ginkgo Restaurant

The arboretum also announced the Ginkgo Restaurant will reopen beginning August 21. The restaurant will have seating indoors and outdoors on the terrace for a limited number of guests Wednesdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additional food and beverage options are available daily at the carry-out Ginkgo Café, and Saturdays and Sundays at Abor Court outdoor concessions.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.