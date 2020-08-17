Children’s Garden at Morton Arboretum Reopens

Children’s Garden Reopens

The Children’s Garden at the Morton Arboretum has reopened today for families to enjoy!

“It’s one of the most popular exhibits that we have here. So we’re really pleased to finally have it open as well,” said Tari Marshall, head of PR and social media at the arboretum. “It’s taken a lot of work and we wanted to make sure it was going to be a safe place for both children and families.”

Some safety precautions include face masks for anyone over the age of two, limited and monitored capacity into the garden, and removing some hand-on activities.

New Exhibit

Evergreen Lookout is one play area that is closed. Though, there is a new spot for youngsters to explore – Loose Parts Play.

“It’s a safe place for them to walk on trees as balance beams and really look inside what a tree looks like,” said Marshall.

Favorite Areas

The four acres of space is plenty for kids to run off to their favorite areas.

And for some families, it’s just good to be back.

“Getting a chance to come here and play in a place that they’re used to playing in over the summer that we haven’t had access to for a while. That was I think exciting for us,” said Nick Mcfeters.

The Children’s Garden is open from noon to 4 p.m. Daily.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.