Chicago Woman Killed in Four-Car Crash in Naperville

A Chicago woman died in a car crash in Naperville today after her car veered into oncoming traffic, resulting in a four-car accident.

Four-Car Crash

Naperville police say the crash took place around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Naper Boulevard and Green Trails Drive. A grey 2003 Toyota Camry was in the left lane headed southbound on Naper Boulevard when it veered into oncoming traffic. It hit a maroon 2016 Honda CRV that was heading north. That caused the Honda to roll over, landing upright.

A white 2017 GMC Terrain and a white 2011 Lincoln MKZ were also heading north and were unable to stop. They became part of the crash.

Driver Killed

When first responders arrived they found Lesley Engel, 53, inside the Camry, unresponsive. After being extricated from the car by the Naperville Fire Department, she was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say no one else was seriously injured in the incident.

Road Closure

Naper Boulevard was closed down from Green Trails Drive to Dunrobin Road for about five and a half hours, while traffic crash reconstruction specialists worked the scene.

Naperville Police ask anyone with any information on the crash to call 630-305-5477.

