Chicago Man Denied Bail In Naperville Home Invasion Case

A Chicago man was denied bail after being charged with a home invasion on the north side of Naperville, as reported in a joint press release from the Naperville Police Department and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Adam Stone, 24, appeared at a bond hearing in DuPage County Court this morning, where Judge Leah Bendik granted the state’s motion to deny bail.

What Happened

Police say on August 6 around 4:10 a.m., they responded to a home break-in call on Smokey Court. Once they arrived they found Stone being held down by several men outside of the house. Police say Stone allegedly went to the house where his ex-girlfriend was visiting. They said Stone broke a basement window and went inside, where he fought with the occupants. He was eventually forced out of the house. Police said Stone also threw a landscape brick through the front window of the house, and threw another brick through the windows of two parked vehicles in the driveway.

On Probation

Stone is currently on probation after pleading guilty to aggravated domestic battery charges for a different incident in Cook County.

“Naperville residents have an expectation and a right to feel safe and secure in their community, and that is especially true within their homes,” Naperville Police Chief Arres said in the press release. “The Naperville Police Department takes these breaches of safety and security very seriously. The fact that this crime was allegedly committed by an individual out on probation makes this breach of safety that much more concerning. Thankfully, none of the victims were seriously injured during this incident.

“Judge Bendik’s denial of bail for Mr. Stone sends the message that in DuPage County, we take domestic violence as alleged in this case extremely seriously and anyone suspected of committing such a crime will be met with the full force of the law,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin.

Charges

Stone is charged with one count of home invasion – causing injury and three counts of criminal damage to property. His next court date is August 12.

Photo courtesy: Naperville Police Department handout

