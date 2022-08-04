Chicago Man Denied Bail Following Illegal Firearm and Cocaine Possession Charges

A traffic stop by Naperville police on August 1 led to the arrest of a Chicago man for illegal possession of a firearm and cocaine, along with other charges.

On Thursday morning, the DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin and Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres announced that bail had been denied for Jerry Hill, 39.

Police say on August 1, 2022, a Naperville police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle allegedly driving 15 miles over the speed limit. During the stop, the officer detected an odor of cannabis on the driver, later identified as Hill. Upon searching the vehicle, the officer allegedly found a loaded Smith and Wesson SD 40 VE pistol with one bullet in the chamber, and 17.4 grams of cocaine. Hill was then taken into custody.

His bond hearing was this morning.

“This is the fourth time within one month that a DuPage County judge has denied bail for a defendant accused of serious crimes,” said Berlin. “The message coming from DuPage County is crystal clear, career criminals are not welcome and we will use every tool at our disposal to aggressively pursue and hold accountable anyone who would commit a crime while in DuPage County.”

“I cannot commend our officers enough for the proactive police work they are doing every day, leading to arrests just like this one,” said Arres. “Traffic stops alone have led to the seizure of 71 illegally possessed firearms in Naperville in the first six months of this year. I can promise our residents and community members that the Naperville Police Department will continue to be diligent about taking illegal weapons off our streets.”

Hill will next appear in court on August 26, 2022.

Reporting for Naperville News 17, I’m Will Payne.