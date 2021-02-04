Chicago Man Charged With Naperville Pizza Delivery Driver Robbery

A Chicago man has been charged with robbing a pizza delivery driver in Naperville in September.

Pizza Delivery Driver Robbed

Dumareah Johmel Taylor, 21, is being accused in the September 28, 2020 incident, which took place in a parking lot in the 100 block of East Bailey Road around 7:30 p.m.

According to the Naperville Police Department, Taylor approached the pizza delivery driver, then implied that he had a gun and would shoot him if he did not hand over his money. The driver did as told, and Taylor fled the scene with the cash.

No one was injured during the incident.

Naperville police issued an arrest warrant for Taylor on February 3. He is being charged with one felony count of robbery.

Arrested For Chicago Carjacking

On Tuesday, February 2, Chicago police arrested Taylor for a carjacking on the North Side of Chicago on January 22. In that incident, Taylor was accused of carjacking a 35-year-old man who was letting him test drive his Lexus. Taylor allegedly pulled a gun on the man and drove off with the car.

Call With Information

Police ask anyone with information on the pizza delivery driver robbery to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.

