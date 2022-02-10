‘Cheer’ Star Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Abuse Charges

Harris Pleads Guilty

Former Netflix star Jerry Harris pleaded guilty to child sex abuse charges that were part of a federal investigation. The Naperville native is known from the docuseries, “Cheer.”

According to ABC News Chicago, Harris faces five to 50 years in prison. Harris pleaded guilty to two counts in the case; receiving child pornography and traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual acts with a minor under the age of 15, Fox News reports. The actor was indicted in December 2020 on charges alleging misconduct in Illinois, Florida and Texas, according to the news source.

“In an effort to put a stop to a serial predator and avert harm to other children, my sons took the brave step of speaking publicly about the sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of Jerry Harris. Harris’ admission of guilt today gives me hope that the pain and grief that my sons have suffered as a result of speaking up has not been in vain. I will continue my mission to hold Jerry Harris and his enablers fully accountable both in the courts of law and the court of public opinion,” said Kristen, mother of Harris’ victims to Fox News.

What Happened?

The 22-year-old was first arrested in September 2020, and had been under investigation by the FBI. He will be sentenced on June 28, ABC News reports.

Harris rose to fame after appearing in the Netflix series ‘Cheer,’ that follows the Navarro College Cheer Team of Corsicana, Texas, a city near Dallas. He previously attended Waubonsie Valley High School.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.