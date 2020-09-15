‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Under FBI Investigation

Jerry Harris from the Netflix show ‘Cheer’ is reportedly under investigation by the FBI for allegedly soliciting sex from minors.

USA TODAY reports the allegations are that the 21-year-old solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors, citing multiple sources. The publication reports that FBI agents searched Harris’ Naperville home yesterday as part of the investigation.

The FBI confirmed to CBS 2 Chicago that agents were present at a Naperville home yesterday, conducting a court-authorized law enforcement action. Neighbors confirmed to CBS 2 that it was the home where Harris lives.

A spokesperson for Harris told E! News, “”We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”

According to USA Today, the investigation stems from allegations that were reported to police by Varsity Brands, a private company prominent in the cheerleading industry.

Harris rose to fame after appearing in the Netflix series ‘Cheer,’ that follows the Navarro College Cheer Team of Corsicana, Texas, a city near Dallas. He previously attended Waubonsie Valley High School.

Photo courtesy: Instagram