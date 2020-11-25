Charlie Brown Christmas Experience at Fox Valley

Charlie Brown Christmas Experience

Families get an extra treat when they’re visiting Santa this year at the Fox Valley Mall.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and all their friends will keep you company at the Peanuts Christmas Experience With Santa.

“We’ve created an entirely new Santa set in partnership with the Peanuts company who put on the iconic Charlie Brown Christmas special way back in 1965 and it’s been a favorite for generations,” said Fox Valley Mall Senior General Manager Scott Samson. “And we created a customized Santa set area that is actually called the Charlie Brown Christmas experience.”

The interactive experience all starts as you enter Snoopy’s house, making your way through the Christmas tree lot that will lead you right to Santa.

Interactive Experience

Photos with Old St. Nick will be socially distanced with families taking a seat on giant gift boxes, which will be sanitized after each use.

Don’t take too long though! Charlie Brown and Snoopy will be waiting to snap a photo with you too.

Lucy provides her ever so helpful advice – for a price – at her psychiatric stand, and you can start your own dance party with the Charlie Brown characters.

Before saying goodbye, don’t forget to drop off your letter to Santa in Charlie Brown’s mailbox.

The Charlie Brown Christmas experience will be open starting November 27.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

