Charlie Brown Christmas at Fox Valley Mall

Charlie Brown Christmas

Tis the season to visit Santa, and at the Fox Valley Mall that comes with a Charlie Brown twist. For the second year, the mall has brought back the “Peanuts Christmas Experience with Santa.”

“So last year we feel like it was just such a great experience for families to come during the holidays and do something fun, different, new,” said Kristina Arias who is the marketing manager at the Fox Valley Mall. “It’s totally free to walk through and see all these different parts and pieces throughout.”

Santa’s Visit

The interactive set all starts as you enter Snoopy’s doghouse, and make your way through the Christmas tree lot before meeting Old St. Nick. This year, kids can sit right next to Santa or stay socially distanced if they choose, either with or without a mask for their photo. Don’t forget Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and all their friends will be waiting for you too. Before you say goodbye, be sure to dance it off with the Charlie Brown characters.

Sensory-Friendly Santa Visits

On December 5 and 12, those with special needs can have a quieter and more private time with Santa from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Advanced registration is required through Eventbrite. The man in red and the Charlie Brown gang are now at the Fox Valley Mall and are here to stay until Christmas Eve.

Reporting for Naperville News 17, I’m Aysha Ashley Househ.