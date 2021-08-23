Chabad of Naperville Opens New Center

New Center

Chabad of Naperville hosted a grand opening celebration for its new Abrams Center for Jewish Life. The event on Sunday had multiple speakers, including Ken and Elaine Abrams whose donations made the center possible.

“To us the most important part of the building’s name is not our names. It’s the Center for Jewish Life,” said Elaine. “The purpose is to be a place for the community to meet, grow, socialize, make friends, learn our history.”

Programs and Events

The 8,000 square foot center will hold programs and events, and will serve as a place to socialize with a lounge, teen lounge, play area for kids, and a social hall.

“We believe there are many Jewish people out there that are unaffiliated and people are looking for a connection, people are looking for spirituality and for something more,” said Chabad of Naperville Rabbi Mendy Goldstein. “And as long as there is a need, we are going to build.”

The public was also welcome to tour the new center at the grand opening. A part of the building is still vacant, and Chabad of Naperville plans to expand into the space in the future.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.